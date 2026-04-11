Man Slits Wife's Throat At Petrol Pump In Maharashtra, Horrific CCTV Footage Surfaces

A 26-year-old woman was brutally killed at a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Thursday. The incident took place in the Karmad area and caused panic among staff and customers present at the site. The victim, Pooja Gavande, was working at the fuel station when she was attacked.

Husband arrives and confrontation begins

According to police, the accused, Satyam Gavande, who is Pooja's second husband, arrived at the petrol pump on a two-wheeler in the afternoon, reported the Times of India. He approached her while she was on duty and began arguing.

Police said the couple had been facing serious marital issues and were living separately.

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Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

#Maharashtra Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (#Aurangabad)- A shocking murder has sent shockwaves through the Karmad area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district after a young woman was killed by her boyfriend in broad daylight at a busy petrol pump.1/3 twitter/XROtHdefC6

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 10, 2026

Dispute over divorce

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod said that Satyam had been pressuring Pooja to grant him a divorce as he wanted to remarry. However, Pooja had refused, as she was concerned about the future of her two young children from her first marriage.

Her first husband had passed away earlier, and she had married Satyam about six months ago. But due to growing differences, the couple had started living apart.

Also Read: Gujarat Man Arrested for Killing Second Wife After Dispute Over First Marriage, Son Reveals Crime

Attack captured on CCTV

Police said the argument quickly turned violent. The accused allegedly took out a sharp knife, pushed Pooja to the ground and slit her throat multiple times.

She died on the spot before anyone could stop the attack.

The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump. The footage is now being examined as part of the investigation.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

A mad man, upset over a breakup, slits his girlfriend's throat... The incident took place at a petrol pump Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, a mad man slit his girlfriend's throat in broad daylight. According to reports, the two had been on speaking terms for some1/2 twitter/hqqsgVlUxs

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 11, 2026

Also Read: 'Promise Was For Friendship, Not Life': Teen Couple Jumps Before Train in Rajasthan

Panic at busy fuel station

Sources said the petrol pump owner tried to intervene but was threatened by the accused with the knife. This forced him to step back.

The accused then tried to flee, creating fear and chaos among people at the busy petrol pump.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

A man slit the throat of his wife, who was working as a petrol pump employee, in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and has created a sensation across the district deceased has been identified as Puja Sudam Gawande... twitter/jpG1QDtboa

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) April 10, 2026

Accused arrested within hours

Police teams from Karmad police station reached the spot after being informed. The body was sent for post-mortem, and a murder case was registered.

A search operation was launched, and the accused was quickly traced and arrested from Kachner village in the same area.

Investigation continues

Police said further investigation is underway to gather more details about the case. The incident has shocked locals and raised concerns about rising cases of domestic violence.