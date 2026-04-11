NTPC's Subsidiary THDC Begins Commercial Operation Of New Hydro Unit

State-run NTPC Ltd has announced the commercial operation of a hydro power unit under its subsidiary THDC India Ltd, marking a fresh addition to its overall generation capacity, according to a stock exchange filing with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company informed NSE that the unit has achieved Commercial Operation Date (COD), which means it is now fully operational and can begin supplying electricity commercially.

The commissioning of the unit is expected to contribute to NTPC's generation output and revenue stream going forward. This development reflects NTPC's continued focus on expanding its hydro power portfolio through THDC. With the latest commissioning, the company has further strengthened its installed capacity, reinforcing its position as India's leading power producer.

Understanding the Milestone

COD of a power unit is a key milestone in the project lifecycle, as it indicates that the unit has completed all required tests and is ready for sustained commercial operations. This also marks the transition from the construction phase to revenue-generating operations.

Strategic Diversification into Renewables

The addition comes at a time when NTPC is steadily diversifying its energy mix, with increasing emphasis on renewable and clean energy sources. Hydro power, in particular, plays a crucial role in ensuring grid stability, as it provides reliable baseload power and complements variable renewable sources such as solar and wind energy.

Industry observers note that the commissioning signals steady execution of NTPC's hydro pipeline, especially through THDC, which is actively involved in developing large hydro projects across the country. The latest capacity addition is also aligned with India's broader energy transition goals, as the government continues to push for a higher share of non-fossil fuel-based power generation.

With this development, NTPC has further strengthened its operational capabilities while advancing its long-term strategy of building a diversified and sustainable energy portfolio. (ANI)

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