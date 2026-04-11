Jordan-Syria Higher Coordination Council Convenes Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 11 (Petra) – Amman will host the second session of the Jordanian-Syrian Higher Coordination Council, at the ministerial level, on Sunday to discuss ways to deepen a strategic partnership in vital areas of common interest.The meeting will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi and his Syrian counterpart Asaad Shaibani, with the participation of delegations representing 20 sectors.Technical committees have already begun preparatory meetings before the council convenes.