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US President Says Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Soon

US President Says Strait Of Hormuz Will Open Soon


2026-04-11 08:02:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened soon, whether Iran cooperates or not, stressing that his top priority in the peace talks in Islamabad is to ensure that Tehran does not acquire a nuclear weapon.

In remarks, Trump said that they would open the strait with Iran or without it, expressing his belief that it would happen very quickly, and that if it does not, Washington would be able to resolve the matter.

When asked what he considers a good agreement with Iran, the US president replied that it means no nuclear weapons, noting that this accounts for 99% of the agreement.

Trump has sent his Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan to negotiate with senior Iranian officials in an effort to reach a peace agreement, following the announcement on Tuesday of a two-week ceasefire, at a time when the world is facing a severe energy crisis due to the halt in navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's crude oil passes.

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Gulf Times

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