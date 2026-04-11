Philadelphia Convention And Visitors Bureau And Visit Philadelphia Preview The City's Tourism Future

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) and Visit Philadelphia hosted their joint 2026 Tourism Outlook event today at the National Constitution Center, spotlighting what's next for Philadelphia's tourism and hospitality industry following what is anticipated to be a notable year for the city in 2026.

Visit Philadelphia has spent the past several years preparing for a significant increase in visibility, focusing on how people discover and experience the city and how residents engage as ambassadors. That work includes launching philly2026 as a centralized hub for events, helping hundreds of businesses strengthen their digital presence through the Destination Optimization program and partnering with neighborhoods such as Germantown, Chinatown and Africatown to develop new experiences and deepen visitor connection.

“The best way to make the most of the opportunity 2026 presents is by equipping our partners, businesses and neighborhoods with the tools and knowledge they need to put their best foot forward to visitors,” said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia.“That's why Visit Philadelphia takes a holistic approach to tourism marketing, developing initiatives like the Philadelphia Hospitality Symposium, Destination Optimization program and the 2026 badge. Our civic pride and strong sense of community always shine through when our industry works together, and now the world gets to see that in action.”

The organization will host its third annual Hospitality Symposium on April 20, bringing together hospitality professionals from across the region to support destination readiness ahead of the summer. Visit Philadelphia is also marking its 30th anniversary, three decades of driving visitation and economic impact. Since 1997, leisure visitation has increased nearly 70%, growing from 22.7 million to more than 38 million annual visitors.

The PHLCVB also outlined its strategy to drive meetings, conventions and major events business while expanding international visitation through targeted efforts in 10 key global markets.

“This year is a critical inflection point for Philadelphia as we are about to step into one of the most visible tourism moments for our city,” said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the PHLCVB.“Philadelphia's visitor economy is built on collaboration, and together we are leveraging this moment to ensure the continued success of our industry, our city and its residents.”

New data shared by Adam Sacks, president of Tourism Economics, reinforced this outlook, pointing to a strong rebound for Philadelphia's visitor economy in 2026. Following a challenging 2025, when international visitation declined by 13.8% overall and 23.3% from Canada, the city is projected to see renewed growth. International travel to Philadelphia is expected to increase by 4.5% in 2026, including a 4.1% gain from Canada, supported in part by major global events such as FIFA World Cup 26TM.

Philadelphia's hotel sector is also forecast to strengthen. Center City occupancy is projected to rise 2.8% year over year, while total hotel revenue is expected to increase 6.3%. Growth will be driven in part by an anticipated 5.3% increase in average daily rate (ADR), with the strongest gains expected in the second and third quarters, alongside continued demand recovery. Group business room nights are expected to grow 2.8%, complemented by a 1.2% increase in leisure travel.

Following a year filled with major sporting events, 2027 will welcome the return of America's Game, the Army-Navy Game, to Lincoln Financial Field. NCAA basketball will also return to Philadelphia with the DI Women's Basketball Regional, plus DI, DII and DIII Men's Lacrosse Championships and DI Women's Lacrosse Championship. Looking ahead, Philadelphia is a finalist to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, once again placing the city at the center of the national spotlight. The PHLCVB has more than $1 billion in economic impact already on the books from confirmed event business through 2030.

About the PHLCVB:

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) creates positive economic impact across the Philadelphia region, driving job growth and promoting the health and vibrancy of our hospitality industry by marketing the destination, the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and attracting overnight visitors. The PHLCVB's work engages our partners, the local Philadelphia community as well as culturally and ethnically diverse regional, national and international convention, sporting event and tourism customers. The PHLCVB is also the official tourism promotion agency for the city of Philadelphia globally and is responsible for growing the number of international leisure visitors who come to the region each year. To learn more, visit discoverPHL. For high-resolution photo and video, story starters, press trip information and more, visit discoverPHL/press-room.

About Visit Philadelphia:



VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region's official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia's image, drive visitation and boost the economy.



On Greater Philadelphia's official visitor website, visitphilly, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages. Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly's social media channels.



Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly/mediacenter.

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