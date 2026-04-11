MPO Policy Board April 16 Agenda

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Lawrence-Douglas County MPO will be holding a Policy Board meeting on April 16, 2026 at 3:00 PM at the. (707 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS 66044)

This meeting will be held in a hybrid format. Virtual participation is permitted for any participant, including staff and the public.

If you wish to participate and comment during the online Zoom meeting, registration is required. The registration link can be found at the top of the agenda.

Meetings will be recorded and posted on the City's YouTube Channel within one-week.

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