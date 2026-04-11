Moi Urges Adherence To Safety Guidelines For Elevator Breakdowns
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior, MoI, urged the public to remain calm and follow key safety procedures in the event of an elevator malfunction.
In a social media post, the ministry emphasized that improper actions could increase risks and advised individuals trapped in elevators to avoid panicking and refrain from forcing doors open.
Instead, they are advised to press the“Open” or“Close” button for five seconds, as the system may respond.
Passengers are also encouraged to use the emergency button or onboard communication systems to request assistance as well as reviewing posted safety instructions and contacting emergency services, where necessary, can further support rescue efforts.
In urgent situations, emergency services can be contacted via 999, it added, urging passengers to remain composed and wait patiently until trained emergency teams arrive.
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