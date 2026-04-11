29 'Incendiary' Rumors Attacked Jordan In 1St 10 Days Of April-AKEED

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 11 (Petra) - Jordan continues to face a "fierce" campaign of false, misleading, and inaccurate content, which is countered by disseminating information from the Kingdom's reliable sources and raising awareness through media literacy under a "clear" strategy for this purpose.Despite cessation of the US-Israeli-Iranian conflict, external rumors have continued, with an increased number of incendiary rumors originating from global and fake accounts.Jordanian Media Credibility Monitor (AKEED) indicates that the first 10 days of April saw 29 incendiary rumors targeting Jordan and its positions, out of a total of 71 fake items.The average Jordanian citizen's exposure to rumors has risen to 7 rumors per day, compared to 5 in March.In a statement to "Petra," the monitor said the rumors report for April shows a "heavy" spread of inflammatory rumors, mainly content posted by foreign media outlets and accounts for subscribers on 7 social media platforms.AKEED noted the culprits seek to spread false, ungrounded and misleading information, which was thwarted by several Jordanian reliable official and independent sources.