Lotus Will Bloom Even In Coal Mines, Bengal Has Witnessed Mamata's Ruthless Image: Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) Durgapur, April 11 (IANS) As the highly-anticipated West Bengal Assembly elections draw near, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that the BJP would emerge victorious in the state, saying that the“lotus will bloom even in coal mines.” She further added that people across Bengal including youth, women, and farmers have witnessed what she described as the ruthless image of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to reporters, Rekha Gupta said,“This time, the lotus will bloom even in the coal mines. The entire Bengal-youth, women, and farmers has witnessed Mamata Banerjee's harsh image. Bengal's trust now lies with PM Modi. 'Iss Baar Banegi Modi Sarkar'.”

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Chief Minister took to social media platform X to express her sentiments ahead of her public outreach.“I bow to the sacred soil of Bengal. In just a short while, I will have the opportunity to interact with the esteemed people of Raniganj and Galsi-Panagarh,” she wrote.

She also highlighted the enthusiasm among BJP workers in the state, stating that it signals a significant political shift.

“The enthusiasm of our dedicated BJP workers in Bengal clearly indicates that the countdown to the end of the 'Syndicate Raj' has begun. Mamata Didi's departure is inevitable, and a new era of service, good governance, and development will commence this May,” she added.

The Assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held from April 23 to April 29 to elect all 294 members of the state Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have intensified their campaign efforts, holding back-to-back rallies across the state.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed three consecutive rallies in West Bengal. He remarked on the unprecedented public turnout and enthusiasm at his campaign events.“The crowd and public enthusiasm in my rallies in West Bengal this time have never been witnessed before, even in my home state of Gujarat,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Onda in Bankura district, launched a sharp attack on the state government. He alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee failed to act in cases involving crimes against women.