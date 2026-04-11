Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Rain Expected In Southern Districts Amid Heatwave Check

Tamil Nadu Weather Update: While Tamil Nadu is battling rising summer heat, a trough is expected to bring some relief. The Met department has forecast light rains for Kanyakumari and districts along the Western Ghats

The summer heat in Tamil Nadu is getting worse day by day. Districts like Vellore and Karur are already recording temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. People are now avoiding going out between 9 am and 4 pm. Amidst this intense heat, the weather office has shared a crucial rain update.A trough is forming at an altitude of 0.9 km, stretching from interior Odisha to the Gulf of Mannar. It passes over South Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and the interior parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Because of this, the Met department says Kanyakumari and the Western Ghats districts might get light rain today and tomorrow. The rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will likely see dry weather.The weather forecast says that from April 13 to 17, a few places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and the Western Ghats districts could receive light rain. Meanwhile, other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to have dry weather.Today and tomorrow, the maximum temperature in a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could be 2-3°C higher than normal. This trend will continue from April 13 to 15. The Met department has also warned that high heat and humidity between April 11 and 13 might cause discomfort in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy today and tomorrow. The Chennai Meteorological Centre has forecast a maximum temperature of around 36-37°C and a minimum temperature of about 27°C.