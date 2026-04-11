Totalenergies' Africa Senior Vice President (SVP) Mike Sangster To Spotlight Expanding Project Pipeline At Paris Forum

TotalEnergies' Senior Vice President for Africa, Mike Sangster, will speak at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris on April 22–23, as the company pushes forward a dense slate of upstream and LNG developments across the continent.

Africa remains central to TotalEnergies' global portfolio, accounting for roughly half of its operated production and the largest share of its exploration budget. That footprint is now translating into a new wave of project execution and investment decisions expected to shape output through 2026 and beyond.

In the Republic of Congo, the company committed $500 million in 2025 to new wells at the Moho Nord field, targeting an additional 40,000 barrels per day from an asset that already represents around half of national production. In East Africa, Uganda's Tilenga project is progressing toward first oil, supported by the 1,443-km East African Crude Oil Pipeline to Tanzania's port of Tanga.

Meanwhile, in Mozambique, TotalEnergies is advancing the restart of its $20 billion LNG project, a cornerstone development with planned capacity of 13 million tons per annum. The project's phased return marks a key step in unlocking one of Africa's largest gas reserves and is expected to be a major driver of production growth. Together, these projects are set to reverse earlier declines in output, with TotalEnergies' African production expected to recover through 2026 as new volumes come online.

Frontier assets are also moving closer to key decisions. In Namibia, the company is targeting a final investment decision on the Venus discovery in the fourth quarter of 2026, positioning it as one of the most closely watched deepwater projects globally. In South Africa, TotalEnergies is preparing to drill offshore Block 3B/4B in the Orange Basin, pending final approvals, as exploration activity accelerates in the region.

Alongside oil developments, gas monetization remains a priority. The company is advancing LNG and domestic gas projects, while maintaining zero routine flaring across its operations in Nigeria, Gabon and Angola. Its broader strategy also includes renewable and power investments, with solar projects in Southern and North Africa and hydropower in Uganda.

Sangster's participation at IAE comes at a time when TotalEnergies is managing one of its most active project pipelines in Africa in recent years, spanning near-term production growth, major LNG developments and high-impact frontier exploration.

IAE 2026 is an exclusive forum designed to connect African energy markets with global investors, serving as a key platform for deal-making in the lead-up to African Energy Week. Scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, in Paris, the event will provide delegates with two days of in-depth engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, visit . To sponsor or register as a delegate, please contact ....

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.