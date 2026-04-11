Bangladesh Name Unchanged 15-Member Squad For First Two Odis Vs NZ
According to the schedule, the opening two matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on April 17 and 20, while the third ODI is scheduled for April 23 in Chattogram.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue to lead the team, which has experienced players like Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Isman, along with some young talents, including Rishad Hossein and Nahid Rana.
However, their prime batters, Saif Hassan and Atif Hossein, are struggling for runs, and their form will be in focus when the team takes on the Black Caps.
Five members of the ODI squad – Nahid, Mustafizur, Shoriful, Rishad Hossain, and Tanzid Hasan are currently competing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. They are due to join the rest of the squad on April 12.
Bangladesh are way behind New Zealand in ODI Rankings. They are placed at number 9. Meanwhile, New Zealand are only behind India in the rankings and are placed at number 2. Their last ODI assignment was against India. In the three-match series, the Kiwis emerged victorious with a 2-1 score, and they would look to continue the momentum in the subcontinent. However, New Zealand will miss their key players as they are busy playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Bangladesh squad for ODI series against New Zealand:
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana
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