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UN Sounds Alarm as Haiti Crisis Deepens
(MENAFN) A senior United Nations humanitarian official sounded the alarm Friday over Haiti's catastrophic slide, warning that the Caribbean nation is experiencing one of the most "severe and rapidly deteriorating" humanitarian crises in the Western Hemisphere — with more than half its population in urgent need of assistance.
Edem Wosornu, director of the Crisis Response Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, delivered the stark assessment during a press briefing in New York following a firsthand visit to Haiti, revealing that 6.4 million people — out of a national population of nearly 12 million — now require humanitarian aid.
Wosornu painted a dire picture of food insecurity, disclosing that approximately 5.7 million Haitians are acutely food insecure, with families skipping meals and children abandoning school to help support their households.
Beyond hunger, she warned of what she called a "deepening protection crisis" — fueled by surging violence, mass displacement, and rampant gender-based violence sweeping the country.
Displacement, Shuttered Schools, Broken Futures
The scale of internal displacement has reached staggering levels, with around 1.45 million people — roughly 4% of Haiti's population — now uprooted from their homes. Spiraling insecurity has also forced the closure of 1,600 schools, leaving an estimated 250,000 children without access to education.
"School means a lot for the people of Haiti," Wosornu said, underscoring the lasting generational damage posed by the ongoing disruption to learning.
A Funding Gap That Could Cost Lives
The UN is seeking $880 million to reach 4.2 million people in need this year, anchored by a $680 million plan targeting the 3.3 million most vulnerable Haitians. Yet the funding outlook remains deeply troubling — only 27% of requested funds were actually delivered last year, raising urgent questions about whether the international community will step up in time.
Edem Wosornu, director of the Crisis Response Division at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, delivered the stark assessment during a press briefing in New York following a firsthand visit to Haiti, revealing that 6.4 million people — out of a national population of nearly 12 million — now require humanitarian aid.
Wosornu painted a dire picture of food insecurity, disclosing that approximately 5.7 million Haitians are acutely food insecure, with families skipping meals and children abandoning school to help support their households.
Beyond hunger, she warned of what she called a "deepening protection crisis" — fueled by surging violence, mass displacement, and rampant gender-based violence sweeping the country.
Displacement, Shuttered Schools, Broken Futures
The scale of internal displacement has reached staggering levels, with around 1.45 million people — roughly 4% of Haiti's population — now uprooted from their homes. Spiraling insecurity has also forced the closure of 1,600 schools, leaving an estimated 250,000 children without access to education.
"School means a lot for the people of Haiti," Wosornu said, underscoring the lasting generational damage posed by the ongoing disruption to learning.
A Funding Gap That Could Cost Lives
The UN is seeking $880 million to reach 4.2 million people in need this year, anchored by a $680 million plan targeting the 3.3 million most vulnerable Haitians. Yet the funding outlook remains deeply troubling — only 27% of requested funds were actually delivered last year, raising urgent questions about whether the international community will step up in time.
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