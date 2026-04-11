IPL 2026: 'Not Everyone Can Pull Off What He Has Done,' Says Shardul As Rohit Completes 15 Years With MI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Mumbai Indians stalwart Rohit Sharma on Friday marked a remarkable 15 years with the franchise, a journey that has seen him evolve from a promising batsman into the most successful captain in IPL history. As the celebrations continued, seamer Shardul Thakur offered heartfelt words for Rohit in front of the players and support staff in the dressing room, highlighting the other side of his leadership.

“Well, everyone has spoken about his cricketing part, but just off the field things, not everyone can pull off what he has done, he has been the same person for a lot of years, of course much more improved version, but yes, he has not changed a lot, he treats us the same way off the field from day one till now, so I would just say one line that don't let the child die in you,” Thakur said in a video shared by the franchise across social media platforms.

Rohit began his IPL career with the Deccan Chargers in 2008 but moved to MI in 2011, a transfer strongly endorsed by then-captain Sachin Tendulkar. He made his MI debut on April 10, 2011, against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla, scoring an unbeaten 27 in a dominant eight-wicket win, sharing a match-winning partnership with Tendulkar

Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard also congratulated Rohit, reflecting on his contributions as both a captain and a mentor to younger players. Under his leadership from 2013 to 2020, MI clinched five IPL titles, cementing his reputation as one of the most successful captains in the league's history.

In a video shared by the franchise, Rohit expressed heartfelt gratitude to teammates, support staff, and franchise management, crediting the team environment for shaping his leadership journey. He acknowledged the collective effort behind the team's success and the personal milestones he achieved during his long stint.

The former India skipper emphasised that the achievements were the result of a collective unit rather than individual brilliance, and underlined how the backing from the franchise and its stakeholders played a pivotal role in his evolution, both as a captain and as an individual. He also extended his gratitude to the franchise ownership, acknowledging their role in backing him during crucial phases of his career.