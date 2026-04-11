'The Charm Of Chunhyang Captivates The World' 96Th Namwon Chunhyang Festiva Kicks Off On April 30

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Korea's oldest regional traditional cultural festival, approaching its 100th anniversary, aims to attract 2 million visitors; A celebration of K-Culture bridging tradition and modernity, themed around“Dignity–Resolve–Love–Tradition”

NAMWON, KOREA, April 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 96th Namwon Chunhyang Festival will take place from April 30 to May 6, 2026, in Namwon, South Korea, according to the festival organizers.“Chunhyang”-the heart of“K-Culture” that has captured the hearts of people worldwide, the essence of Korean traditional culture, and a symbol of timeless romance-will touch the hearts of people around the globe this spring.









“Chunhyang” is the name of the heroine in a classic Korean love story often compared to“Romeo and Juliet.” This heart-wrenching love story from the Joseon Dynasty, previously featured on the K-pop show 'Demon Hunters,' has been reinterpreted with a modern sensibility, establishing itself as a regional traditional cultural festival enjoyed by people of all ages.

The 'Chunhyang Festival,' a representative cultural festival boasting the oldest history and tradition, is ready to captivate the world in step with the global craze for K-content. The“96th Chunhyang Festival,” boasting Korea's oldest history and tradition, will be held for seven days from April 30 to May 6, 2026, at Gwanghalluwon and the Yocheon River area in Namwon, Jeonbuk Special Self-Governing Province, South Korea.

Launched in 1931 and now in its 96th year, the“Namwon Chunhyang Festival” is not only South Korea's oldest regional festival but also its most beloved traditional cultural festival. Recognized as a representative regional festival of South Korea-having been selected as an Excellent Festival by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and ranked first in the traditional arts category-it has continued to grow. Having welcomed 1.45 million visitors last year, it is now preparing to take a leap forward as a global festival attracting people from around the world.

Grace, Courage, Love, and Tradition: Chunhyang's Charm Through Four Themes

Under the ambitious slogan,“Chunhyang's Charm Enchants the World,” this year's Chunhyang Festival will present a diverse lineup of programs organized around four core themes-'Grace,' 'Courage,' 'Love,' and 'Tradition'-that embody Chunhyang's spirit and values. Visitors can enjoy a variety of performances, exhibitions, and hands-on experiences, including the Global Chunhyang Pageant, the Chunhyang Beauty Zone, the Chunhyang Hanbok Fashion Show, the Chunhyang Memorial Rite, the Chunhyang Carnival, the Chunhyang Love Dance, and the Korea Chunhyang Traditional Music Competition.

In particular, the“Chunhyang Beauty Zone” will be set up to allow visitors to experience the charm of Chunhyang, the theme of the 96th festival, by inviting beauty experts to recreate the appearance of Chunhyang from the story. In collaboration with cosmetics companies, K-Beauty experience booths will offer free trials of makeup, hair styling, and accessories.

Throughout the festival, the beautiful love story of Chunhyang and Mongryong will come to life in various locations. Events include“Chunmong Love Story,” where visitors can experience episodes from The Tale of Chunhyang and a traditional wedding ceremony, as well as“Love on Air,” an interactive event featuring a“visible radio” concept that shares various love stories and plays music. Additionally, visitors can view“Chunhyang Album: Illustration Exhibition” by artist Heukyoseok, a modern reinterpretation of The Tale of Chunhyang.

Every night, the Gwanghallu Garden area, where the Chunhyang Festival takes place, will be filled with moving performances. A variety of performances across different genres-including the“One-Day Spring Dream Concert” featuring contemporary Korean traditional music and popular singers, KBS's“Gugak Hanmadang,” international performance troupes, jazz concerts, acoustic performances, classical ensembles, and orchestras-will captivate audiences every day. Citizens to Participate in Band Competition.

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