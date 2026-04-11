403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Smart Cooler: Remote & Touch Panel Features-Cooler Or AC Alternative?
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To beat the summer heat, many of us rely on air coolers. But the FASTRON smart air cooler is a total game-changer compared to the old-school knob ones. It's packed with modern features. Let's check out what this cooler offers and what it costs.The FASTRON cooler's High Air Delivery system pushes air out fast, cooling your room in no time. It has a max airflow of 1354 CFM and 3 speed settings. The auto-swing feature ensures cool air reaches every corner, making it perfect for bedrooms, halls, or even your office.This cooler uses a special Fountain Water Circulation Technology. This tech spreads water evenly across the cooling pads, making the air much colder. On super hot days, this gives you better performance. Plus, there's a top ice chamber-just add ice for an extra blast of cold air.Forget getting up to fiddle with knobs. The FASTRON smart cooler comes with a remote control and a sleek touch screen panel. You can easily change the speed and swing from your couch. The touch panel lets you adjust settings instantly, giving it a smart look for modern homes.The cooler's LED display shows you the room's temperature in real-time. This way, you know exactly how hot it is and can adjust the cooling as needed. The black glass touch panel also gives the cooler a really premium and attractive look.This FASTRON cooler is easy on your electricity bill, using only 100W of power. It has a large 36-litre water tank and even works on an inverter. Another big plus is that it runs quietly. Its portable design means you can easily move it from one room to another, making it great for both home and office use.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment