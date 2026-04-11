DMK Slams BJP Over Pending Women's Reservation Bill Ahead Of TN Polls

DMK Questions BJP on Women's Quota Delay

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) As Tamil Nadu assembly polls near, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Saturday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he said would go to any extent.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said the Women's Reservation Bill has been pending in Parliament for more than 15 years. "They will do everything because of these elections. The Women's Reservation Bill has been pending for more than 15 years in Parliament. What did the BJP do during the last 11 years? Since 2014, they have been in power. What did they do?" he said.

He further alleged that several bills introduced by the BJP were aimed at political gains. "They introduced everything to spoil women and farmers. They have introduced the farm bill, the triple talaq bill, which will put Muslim people in jail. They want to show that the BJP is working towards the welfare of women," Elangovan said.

BJP Labelled 'Blackmailer' Over Madurai Metro

On Wednesday, TKS Elangovan raised a strong criticism against the BJP, calling the party a "blackmailer" over remarks of Madurai Metro development only after the BJP will gain power, questioning the kind of governance being performed by the party.

Speaking to ANI on the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's statement on the Madurai metro, he slammed the central government, saying that they had already rejected Metro projects in Coimbatore and Madurai despite both cities being major commercial and industrial hubs. "How can you say that only if a BJP MP wins from Madurai, then the city will get metro rail? They had already rejected the project both in Coimbatore and Madurai, where we had sought a Metro project. Both are major cities next to Chennai. Coimbatore is a highly industrialised city, and Madurai is a highly commercial city. So, people will come to neighbouring districts also, so they should have approved Metro projects in both cities. What do they mean? Are they demanding that people should vote for them, then only they will do good to them? What kind of government are they (BJP) running? I know they are blackmailers," he said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)