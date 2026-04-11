PM Modi Slams TMC, Says Bengal Will Shatter Its Arrogance Like The Left

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that the ruling party has replicated the governance style of the "Left" and failed to bring meaningful change to West Bengal. Addressing a public rally in Murshidabad, PM Modi said the political history of Bengal has repeatedly seen the fall of entrenched powers, and asserted that the people of the state would now reject the TMC in the same manner.

"Since independence, the arrogance of everyone who dared to challenge Bengal has been shattered. First, the British; then the Congress; and finally, the Leftists saw their arrogance crumble. Now, the people of Bengal will shatter the arrogance of the TMC," the Prime Minister said.

TMC a 'Carbon Copy' of the Left

He further alleged that the TMC, after coming to power on the promise of 'Ma Mati Manush', had failed to deliver and instead mirrored the Left. "With immense hope and enthusiasm--swayed by the rhetoric of 'Ma Mati Manush'--the public gave the TMC a chance; yet, the moment they assumed power, the TMC became a carbon copy of the Left," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also accused the party of enabling corruption networks, stating that elements linked to the previous government had continued under the current government. "All the goons and syndicates associated with the Left have migrated to the Trinamool... The TMC has now taken charge of everything--from the smuggling of weapons, narcotics, and cattle, to the cuts and commissions that were once the hallmark of the Left," he added.

BJP Pledges UCC Implementation

Reiterating the BJP's stance on governance and national security, PM Modi said the party is resolved to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal. "The security of the nation is paramount to us. The BJP is resolved to implement the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) in Bengal and put an end to the politics of appeasement once and for all," he said.

Vow to End 'Jungle Raj' and 'Syndicate Raj'

Calling the BJP's electoral pitch a broader political mission, the Prime Minister said the party's campaign in Bengal was aimed at ending what he described as TMC's "Jungle Raj" and "Syndicate Raj". "The pledge the BJP has taken is not merely an electoral promise; it is the clarion call signalling the end of the TMC's 'Jungle Raj' and 'Syndicate Raj'," he said.

He further added that the situation in the state would change after the elections, asserting that accountability would follow. "The daughters of Bengal will now be safe. Let those in Bengal who shield the corrupt take heed: after May 4th, you will see them fleeing," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's visit comes as West Bengal prepares for crucial polling on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)