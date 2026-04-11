Plastic Spoons: Don't Throw Away Party Leftovers! Turn Them Into Amazing Home Decor

Plastic Spoon Craft: Whenever there's a birthday party or any function at home, we often order plastic spoons and glasses. If there are leftovers, they just lie around the house and eventually get thrown out. But you can use these very plastic spoons creatively to make some really aesthetic and modern showpieces for your home. Let's show you some creative ideas on how you can use these plastic spoons.

Make creative flowers with plastic spoons

You can make some really beautiful flowers from plastic spoons. For this, first cut off the handles. Then, using a candle, gently heat the spoon heads to make them curl a bit. Once they set, paint them in different colours. Join five of these petals together to form a flower and add some beads in the centre for detailing.

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Use them for mirror decoration

You can also use plastic spoons for mirror decoration. If you have a small, round mirror, start sticking the spoons around it in a circular pattern. Once you have about 5-6 layers, you can paint them with a shaded effect, or even in gold or silver.

Use them to make a flower pot

Plastic spoons can also be used to make a flower pot. First, cut the top part of a plastic bottle to create a base. Cut the handles off the spoons and stick the heads onto the bottle base. Now, paint the entire pot gold and add some bead details. You can put real or artificial flowers in it and place it outside your home.

Use them as a candle holder

You can even use plastic spoons to make a candle holder. Just remember not to use real diyas or candles in it. Instead, use artificial, battery-operated ones. Cut the spoon handles and arrange the heads to form a flower-like shape. Create a double layer and place the artificial candle or diya in the middle.

Make a creative peacock

With plastic spoons, you can also create a beautiful peacock to stick on one of your walls. First, make the peacock's face. Then, use the plastic spoons to create its feathers. You can either paint them gold or leave them white and stick blue stones on them for a nice effect.