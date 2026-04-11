UNESCO Launches Large-Scale Emergency Program In Gaza

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

UNESCO has announced the launch of an extensive emergency program in Gaza, designed to address the severe damages caused by the ongoing conflict in the region, AzerNEWS reports.

The program includes a significant investment of $5.7 million dedicated to the protection of Gaza's cultural heritage, with funds also directed towards restoring access to education and supporting local media initiatives.

According to the United Nations News Service, UNESCO plans to increase this funding to $116.5 million in the future. This will be aimed at supporting the long-term recovery process, strengthening key public institutions, and fostering sustainable development across Gaza. The initiative highlights UNESCO's critical role in both cultural and humanitarian support in conflict zones.

The impact of the conflict on Gaza's cultural heritage has been devastating, with over 164 cultural and historical sites damaged or destroyed. Many of these sites are vital symbols of Palestinian identity and history. In response, UNESCO has begun restoration efforts in Gaza's Old City, clearing debris and conducting essential repairs. To date, five buildings have been reinforced, and restoration work continues on seven additional structures. The agency is also using satellite imagery to monitor the damage and providing local experts with training on emergency heritage conservation methods.

In addition to its work on cultural heritage, UNESCO is paying close attention to the psychosocial well-being of Gaza's population. More than 8,000 children, adolescents, and their families who have been displaced by the conflict are receiving psychosocial support through cultural and creative programs.

The education sector in Gaza has suffered significant setbacks, with the destruction of infrastructure and the overwhelming psychological impact on students and teachers. The damage to higher education and vocational training has been estimated at $379 million, with over 80% of university campuses either destroyed or damaged.