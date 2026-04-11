Kazakhstan's President Arrives In Uzbekistan For Working Visit
Tokayev was welcomed at Bukhara airport by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. A formal reception ceremony was held, featuring national songs and dances in honor of the Kazakh leader.
During the visit, the two presidents are expected to hold an informal meeting and visit a number of historical and industrial sites in the city.
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