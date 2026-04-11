Kazakhstan's President Arrives In Uzbekistan For Working Visit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Uzbekistan on a working visit, Trend reports via the government of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev was welcomed at Bukhara airport by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. A formal reception ceremony was held, featuring national songs and dances in honor of the Kazakh leader.

During the visit, the two presidents are expected to hold an informal meeting and visit a number of historical and industrial sites in the city.