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Kazakhstan's President Arrives In Uzbekistan For Working Visit

Kazakhstan's President Arrives In Uzbekistan For Working Visit


2026-04-11 06:03:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 11. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Uzbekistan on a working visit, Trend reports via the government of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev was welcomed at Bukhara airport by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. A formal reception ceremony was held, featuring national songs and dances in honor of the Kazakh leader.

During the visit, the two presidents are expected to hold an informal meeting and visit a number of historical and industrial sites in the city.

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Trend News Agency

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