'Urdun Jannah' Domestic Tourism Programme Attracts 5,400 Participants In Its 1St Week

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 11 (Petra) –"Urdun Jannah" (Our Jordan is paradise), a domestic tourism programme, achieved "positive" indicators during its first week, reflecting the sector's dynamism and its comprehensive approach to all components of the tourism industry.The programme attracted 5,400 participants, distributed across 168 trips and bus tours, with the participation of 168 tour guides, 43 travel agencies, 20 restaurants, and 30 hotels and tourist camps.According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Saturday, the new destinations witnessed "remarkable" interest.Iraq al-Amir site attracted 881 participants, visitors to Umm ar-Rasas stood at 400, Petra (within the overnight programs) at 950, Wadi Rum at 400, and Aqaba at 371.An additional 100 people booked directly through private car rentals.The remaining participants were distributed among various tourist destinations in different governorates, particularly Ajloun, Umm Qais, Tabaqat Fahl, the Baptism Site,Jerash and Rahab district.The statement said this expansion reflects "diversity of Jordan's tourism product and its ability to attract various segments of the population."The ministry added that the programme is part of government measures aimed at revitalizing the tourism sector and promoting domestic tourism, which would support and empower local communities and stimulate their economic activities.The Cabinet, in its session last week, decided to extend exemption from entrance fees to Jordan's archaeological sites under the programme, as well as continuing to cover the costs of trips until December 31.The ministry noted the programme emphasizes a "comprehensive" approach to revitalizing the tourism sector by engaging all its components, including travel and tourism agencies, the tourist transport sector, restaurants, hotels, camps, tour guides, and various tourism experiences.On its impact, this process contributes to expanding the economic impact and enhancing local development in Jordan's various regions.