Qatar National Library To Reopen On April 12

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar National Library has announced that it will reopen its doors to the public tomorrow, April 12, 2026.

The announcement was on the library's social media platforms, where it expressed its eagerness to welcome readers back.

The library will operate daily from 8am to 8pm, except on Fridays when it will open from 4pm to 8pm.

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Meanwhile, the Children's Library will welcome visitors until 6:30pm from Sunday to Thursday and until 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The library also confirmed that night study hours will run from 8pm to 6am daily. On Thursday night, students will be allowed to stay until 9am on Friday.

