Class 12 Girl Student Dies By Suicide After Scoring 78 Pc In Karnataka

MENAFN - IANS) Hubballi (Karnataka), April 11 (IANS) In a tragic incident, an II PUC (Class 12) student died by suicide on Saturday in Hubballi in Karnataka, reportedly distressed over her examination performance despite securing a first-class result. The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Shravani Maruti Kale.

According to the police, Shravani was studying at Kanakadasa College and was a commerce student. She was known to be studious and had confidently appeared for the board examinations, even telling her friends that she would secure 100 per cent marks. However, she scored 78 per cent.

Following this, she reportedly fell into severe mental distress and hanged herself at her residence. The incident has shocked her family. The body has been shifted to the KIMS Hospital mortuary.

Family members stated that she was studious and active, and had expected excellent results. When she could not achieve the marks she had hoped for, she allegedly took the extreme step.

Preliminary investigations indicate that she was friendly and frequently interacted with her friends. She had reportedly told them that she would secure 100 per cent. Further investigation is underway.

The results of the Karnataka II PUC (Class 12) board examinations were announced on Thursday by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). This year, an overall pass percentage of 88.48 per cent was recorded, with 5,46,698 students passing out of a total of 6,32,200 candidates. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 88.70 per cent, compared to 83.65 per cent among boys.

The results recorded a significant increase to 86.48 per cent, up from 73.45 per cent in 2025, largely due to lowering the minimum passing marks to 33 per cent overall.

Earlier, a 17-year-old II PUC student died by suicide at her residence in Manorayanapalya in Hebbal in Bengaluru, hours after her results were announced on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Tanushree, was a science student at a private college in the city.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Tanushree had failed in three subjects and was reportedly distressed. She had called some of her friends to discuss her results, and they had asked her to come over as she was alone at home.