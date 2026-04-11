Cookiy Introduces A User Research Suite That Enables Any AI To Talk To Real People

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cookiy AI today launched a suite of user research tools (Cookiy Skill, CLI, and MCP Server) that enable any AI platform to reach real people directly and run qualitative and quantitative research, creating what it calls the“human layer,” a new layer in the AI stack that gives software direct access to human opinions, experiences, and decision-making.

Until now, AI could search the internet, read documents, and analyze datasets, but it could not ask people what they actually think. Cookiy changes that.

For the first time, a user can type a question into ChatGPT, Claude, or Cursor and instantly turn it into a live research program, recruiting real participants, running AI-moderated interviews or surveys, and returning structured human insight in hours.

Any AI. Any Human. Any Topic.

Traditionally, only trained researchers with significant budgets could design studies, recruit participants, and analyze results. With Cookiy, anyone can start research, and AI agents can now access the equivalent of a professional research workflow through the tools they already use, wherever real human judgment is needed:



A product team can validate a feature before launch

A founder can validate a market before investing

A consultant can understand how customers make decisions

A vibe coder can quickly test ideas with real users while building An academic researcher can collect primary human data and validate hypotheses beyond traditional methods



At the same time, people around the world can contribute their experiences, opinions, and decision-making, turning human knowledge into a shared and accessible resource.

This turns user research from a niche function into an always-on "insight engine."

“Google searches what people have published. Cookiy reaches what they haven't: their emotions, preferences, and real-time intent. Our goal is to make professional-quality user research available to anyone, directly through the AI tools they already use,” said Davin (YC) Dong, Founder and CEO of Cookiy.







Ideation to Validation in 2 Hours

What makes this launch unprecedented is the universality of the capability - who can ask, who can be asked, and from where - powered by Cookiy's unified user research stack that orchestrates the entire pipeline.



Cookiy Skill, the“brain” of user research, embedded inside AI tools, turns a vague question into a complete study by defining the research scope, designing methodology, orchestrating interviews and surveys, and delivering a structured insight report with themes, quotes, and statistical validation, along with rich outputs such as slides and video clips. Cookiy MCP & CLI, the execution engine, enabling human and AI agents to run user research at scale.



A product builder who needs rapid concept validation simply uses Cookiy's User Research Skill inside the Claude app:

“Do users want this feature, and how should we position it?”

Cookiy quickly turns the question into a complete mixed-methods research program, defining the audience, generating the discussion guide, recruiting 30+ real participants, and running AI-moderated interviews and surveys in under 2 hours - revealing that 68% of participants want the feature, with strongest response from power users, that 3 out of 5 favor a time-saving positioning over automation, and that key concerns before launch center on reliability and onboarding complexity.

What's Next: The Insight Engine

Cookiy begins with AI-led user research, but the vision goes further: helping any person or AI system get answers when those answers live in people's minds, not on the internet.

As the platform grows, Cookiy is building an "insight engine" powered by real human conversations, a continuously expanding layer of knowledge that helps AI better understand how people think, decide, and behave.

About Cookiy

Cookiy AI is a San Francisco-based company developing an end-to-end AI-led user research platform, enabling faster, deeper, and smarter insights. Its newly launched Skill, CLI, and MCP Server make Cookiy the first and only service that connects AI agents directly to human cognition on demand. The company raised an oversubscribed $7M+ pre-seed round backed by Liquid2, Converge, GoAhead, and UpHonest, and surpassed $1M ARR within six months of founding.

Contact:

Cookiy AI

El Camino Real, Palo Alto

Executive Leaders:

Davin (YC) Dong, Founder & CEO

Joven Lee, Chief Revenue Officer

Email: ...

Website:

LinkedIn:

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