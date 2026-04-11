Suspicious Rs 3.70 Lakh Seized From Assistant Engineer In Raj ACB Surprise Check

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 11 (IANS) The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday recovered Rs 3.70 lakh in suspicious cash from an Assistant Engineer during a surprise check in Baran district. The cash was seized from Mahendra Singh, posted at the Municipality of Anta, during an operation carried out by the ACB's Karauli unit following specific intelligence inputs, officials said.

The operation was carried out by the ACB Karauli Unit following specific intelligence received by the Bureau Headquarters.

According to the Director General of ACB, Govind Gupta, the Bureau had received credible information through sources that Mahendra Singh had amassed a substantial amount of illicit cash and was expected to travel to his hometown in Hindaun City, Karauli district, either on Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Acting promptly on the inputs, the Karauli ACB team laid a surveillance plan to intercept him. Under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police (ACB) Dr Rameshwar Singh, a team led by Police Inspector Jagdish Bhardwaj conducted the surprise check on Bayana Road in Hindaun City.

During the operation, officers recovered Rs 3.70 lakh in cash from Mahendra Singh's possession. The Assistant Engineer was unable to provide any satisfactory explanation or supporting documentation to justify the source of such a large amount of money.

Following the recovery, the ACB seized the cash and initiated detailed questioning of the accused officer.

Officials said the inquiry is focused on determining whether the amount is linked to corrupt practices, abuse of office, or illegal gratification. The investigation is being carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Additional Directors General of Police (ACB) Smita Srivastava and S. Parimala are supervising the ongoing interrogation and procedural actions.

The ACB has stated that further steps, including scrutiny of financial records, verification of recent transactions, and examination of official dealings of the accused, will be undertaken as part of the investigation.

The ACB reiterated its commitment to curbing corruption within government departments and emphasised that such surprise checks will continue to be conducted regularly to ensure transparency and accountability in public services.