CM Mohan Yadav To Release 35Th Instalment Of Ladli Behna Yojana Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Sehore, April 11 (IANS) In a major boost to women's empowerment in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will release the 35th instalment of the popular 'Ladli Behna Yojana' from Ashta in Sehore district on Sunday.

He will directly transfer Rs 1,500 into the bank accounts of over 1.25 crore women beneficiaries across the state through a single-click DBT (direct benefit transfer). The event, to be held in Ashta, marks another milestone in the scheme that has become an additional source of income for women in the state.

The monthly assistance under Ladli Behna Yojana was earlier Rs 1,250 and has now been enhanced to Rs 1,500 per month. This regular financial support helps women manage household expenses, make small savings, and even explore self-employment opportunities.

The state government has indicated that in the coming days, women beneficiaries will also be linked with skill development and employment initiatives to make them more self-reliant. Over 1.25 crore women are currently benefiting from the scheme, which continues to strengthen financial inclusion and decision-making power at the grassroots level.

The direct transfer ensures transparency and eliminates middlemen, allowing every rupee to reach the intended beneficiary promptly.

Alongside the instalment release, Chief Minister Yadav will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects worth over Rs 184 crore in the region. Of these projects, the construction of the Sandipani School building in Ashta, a ghat on the Parvati River, the rejuvenation of the Newaj River in Jawar, a Primary Health Centre in Mehatwada, a Sub-Tehsil building in Siddiganj, a Revenue Office in Ashta, and a bridge on the Ashta-Shujalpur road will have a capital investment of Rs 115 crore.

Additionally, the CM will perform Bhoomi Pujan for projects amounting to Rs 69 crore. These include construction of school buildings, police housing, a hostel in Ichhawar, roads, community halls, and drinking water schemes under the Amrut 2.0 mission. Within Ashta city, works such as RCC (reinforced cement concrete) drain construction, road widening and beautification, development of the vegetable market, and beautification of the Pandu Shila area will also be taken up. This comprehensive programme reflects the Madhya Pradesh government's dual focus on women's welfare and balanced regional development.

The Ladli Behna Yojana has consistently been hailed as a game-changer for women's economic security in the state. Sunday's event in Ashta is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from women beneficiaries and local residents, highlighting the scheme's deep connect with the people.

The 35th instalment release will once again reaffirm the government's commitment to“Ladli Behnas” (beloved sisters).