President Of Turkmenistan Orders Modernization Of Seydi Oil Refinery

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has instructed to modernize the Seydi oil refinery and enhance efficiency in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The instructions were given to Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Guvanj Agajanov during an offsite Cabinet meeting focused on socio-economic development, including that of the Lebap region.

President Berdimuhamedov also instructed to increase the efficiency of drilling operations and ensure timely maintenance of gas production wells.

Located in Lebap Province, the Seydi Oil Refinery remains one of Turkmenistan's oldest and most strategically significant downstream assets. Established in the early 1970s alongside the development of the city of Seydi, it continues to play a key role in the country's refining capacity and fuel supply.

In the first half of 2025, the refinery processed 269,400 tons of crude oil, representing a 21.7% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. This growth supported higher output of gasoline, diesel, and bitumen, with reports also indicating an upward trend in liquefied hydrocarbon gas production over the period.