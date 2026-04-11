KP Weather: Dry Conditions To Continue, Rain Forecast For Northern Belt

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain generally dry across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday and Sunday, while cold conditions will persist in the upper regions.

The department has forecast rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms at isolated places in upper districts on Saturday, including Swat, Upper Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kurram, and Bannu.

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On Sunday, most parts of the province are also expected to remain dry; however, rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms is likely at a few places in Upper Dir and Swat.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained partly cloudy in most areas of the province, while rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms was recorded at a few places in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Kurram.