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Mcqs Leak Scandal: Peshawar Board Deregisters School, Imposes Fine

Mcqs Leak Scandal: Peshawar Board Deregisters School, Imposes Fine


2026-04-11 05:04:43
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar has taken action over the alleged leak of MCQs during the matriculation examinations by revoking the affiliation of Khushal Model High School Sherkera. A fine of Rs1 million has also been imposed on the school.

According to a notification issued by the board, the chairman approved the immediate cancellation of the school's affiliation in light of the investigation findings.

Also Read: Funding Shortfalls Put Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Higher Education in Jeopardy

The statement said that the leakage of exam material and violation of security protocols compromised the transparency of the examination system and raised serious concerns about the integrity of the exam process.

It further stated that the notification was issued by the Director of Research and Development, and copies have been sent to relevant education authorities and the school administration for further legal and administrative action.

It is worth mentioning that the Peshawar Board faced criticism this year over incidents of paper leaks during SSC examinations, and this decision is being seen as an effort to improve the examination system.

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Tribal News Network

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