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Russians Booby-Trap Another Street In Kherson

Russians Booby-Trap Another Street In Kherson


2026-04-11 05:04:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Police on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that law enforcement officers have recorded another instance of the enemy mining the city's territory.“Petal”-type anti-personnel mines were discovered at the intersection of Beryslav Highway and Myr Street.

Local residents were urged not to travel through the specified area, as the mined territory may be more extensive.

Read also: Russian forces mine bridge over Koshova River in Kherson

As reported by Ukrinform, cases of remote minin of territories with homemade explosive devices of the“Prianyk” type are being recorded with increasing frequency in Ukraine.

Photo: ArmyInform

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UkrinForm

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