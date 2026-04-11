Azerbaijan Dispatches Diesel Fuel To Armenia As Transit Expands

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A new shipment of fuel is being sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia, reflecting the continued expansion of regional transit and energy cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information, 15 railway wagons carrying a total of 887 tons of diesel fuel are being dispatched from Azerbaijan to Armenia today.

On October 21, 2025, when Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. He noted that the first such transit shipment involved Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.

On December 18, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

Further deliveries followed in early 2026. On January 9, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo - transported in 48 wagons -was sent to Armenia, including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel. Just two days later, on January 11, another train consisting of 18 wagons carried 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline to the country.

On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were transported, followed on March 5 by 31 railcars with 1,984 tons of diesel and two railcars carrying 135 tons of Russian fertilizer. Additional consignments included a seven-railcar train of Russian grain on March 9 and, on March 11, a total of 11 railcars loaded with 1,023 tons of grain (net weight: 770 tons).