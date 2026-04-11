Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr. Calls For Everyday Preparedness
Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr. of Marietta highlights the importance of disaster readiness and personal responsibility following completion of FEMA emergency management training.
Marietta, OH, 11th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr., General Manager of Marietta Motors and Westfall Towing, is encouraging individuals and families to take personal responsibility for emergency preparedness following his completion of FEMA Emergency Management Institute training.
The training, documented through FEMA's Independent Study Program transcript, includes coursework in incident command systems, hazardous materials awareness, disaster operations, and national response frameworks.
Gibson is using that experience to raise awareness about a growing gap: many people are unprepared for emergencies despite increasing risks.
A Growing Risk Most People Underestimate
Natural disasters, infrastructure disruptions, and emergency events are becoming more frequent.
FEMA reports that over 60% of Americans have experienced a disaster in their lifetime
Nearly 40% of households lack basic emergency plans
The average emergency response time can vary widely depending on conditions and scale
Studies show that prepared households recover faster and with less financial strain
Gibson believes the issue is not lack of information - it is lack of action.
“You don't guess. You prepare,” he says.
Training That Reinforces Real-World Readiness
Gibson's FEMA coursework covers multiple aspects of emergency response, including:
Incident Command Systems (ICS-100 and ICS-200)
Hazardous materials awareness
National Incident Management System (NIMS)
Disaster recovery frameworks
Emergency communication and coordination
These systems are designed to create order during high-pressure situations.
“They're built on structure,” Gibson explains.“Without structure, response breaks down.”
According to the FEMA transcript (see page 1), courses such as Introduction to Incident Command System and Preparing for Federal Disaster Operations focus on coordination and decision-making during emergencies.
Why Personal Preparedness Matters
Gibson emphasizes that emergency response does not start with agencies. It starts with individuals.
“If something breaks, you fix the system, not just the symptom,” he says.
That applies to households as much as organizations.
Prepared individuals reduce strain on emergency services. They also improve outcomes for themselves and others.
“Discipline creates freedom,” Gibson says.“The more prepared you are, the more control you have when things go wrong.”
What You Can Do This Week
Gibson encourages people to focus on simple, practical steps rather than complex plans.
What You Can Do This Week
Create a basic emergency contact list
Identify two exit routes from your home
Prepare a small emergency supply kit
Store important documents in one place
Set a meeting point for your household
Learn basic first aid or CPR
Keep your phone charged and backup power available
Review local emergency alerts and warning systems
Practice a simple emergency scenario at home
Share your plan with a family member or neighbor
“Small steps matter,” Gibson says.“You build readiness the same way you build anything else - consistently.”
From Awareness to Action
Gibson's message is direct: preparation is not optional.
“Success isn't complicated. It's consistent,” he says.
In emergencies, consistency becomes readiness. And readiness can reduce risk, confusion, and loss.
He encourages individuals to take ownership instead of waiting for the right time.
“You prepare and execute,” Gibson says.“That's what makes the difference.”
A Simple Commitment
Gibson is asking individuals to take one step.
Choose one action from the list above. Commit to it for seven days.
Then share this message with someone else.
Preparedness grows when it is shared.
About Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr.
Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr. is the General Manager of Marietta Motors and Westfall Towing. He has a background in military intelligence, golf operations, and business leadership. He has completed FEMA Emergency Management Institute training, including courses in incident command systems, disaster response, and national emergency frameworks. His work focuses on structured operations, risk management, and community awareness.
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