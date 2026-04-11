Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr. Calls For Everyday Preparedness

Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr. of Marietta highlights the importance of disaster readiness and personal responsibility following completion of FEMA emergency management training.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Marietta, OH, 11th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr., General Manager of Marietta Motors and Westfall Towing, is encouraging individuals and families to take personal responsibility for emergency preparedness following his completion of FEMA Emergency Management Institute training.

The training, documented through FEMA's Independent Study Program transcript, includes coursework in incident command systems, hazardous materials awareness, disaster operations, and national response frameworks.

Gibson is using that experience to raise awareness about a growing gap: many people are unprepared for emergencies despite increasing risks.

A Growing Risk Most People Underestimate

Natural disasters, infrastructure disruptions, and emergency events are becoming more frequent.



FEMA reports that over 60% of Americans have experienced a disaster in their lifetime

Nearly 40% of households lack basic emergency plans

The average emergency response time can vary widely depending on conditions and scale Studies show that prepared households recover faster and with less financial strain

Gibson believes the issue is not lack of information - it is lack of action.

“You don't guess. You prepare,” he says.

Training That Reinforces Real-World Readiness

Gibson's FEMA coursework covers multiple aspects of emergency response, including:



Incident Command Systems (ICS-100 and ICS-200)

Hazardous materials awareness

National Incident Management System (NIMS)

Disaster recovery frameworks Emergency communication and coordination

These systems are designed to create order during high-pressure situations.

“They're built on structure,” Gibson explains.“Without structure, response breaks down.”

According to the FEMA transcript (see page 1), courses such as Introduction to Incident Command System and Preparing for Federal Disaster Operations focus on coordination and decision-making during emergencies.

Why Personal Preparedness Matters

Gibson emphasizes that emergency response does not start with agencies. It starts with individuals.

“If something breaks, you fix the system, not just the symptom,” he says.

That applies to households as much as organizations.

Prepared individuals reduce strain on emergency services. They also improve outcomes for themselves and others.

“Discipline creates freedom,” Gibson says.“The more prepared you are, the more control you have when things go wrong.”

What You Can Do This Week

Gibson encourages people to focus on simple, practical steps rather than complex plans.

What You Can Do This Week

Create a basic emergency contact list

Identify two exit routes from your home

Prepare a small emergency supply kit

Store important documents in one place

Set a meeting point for your household

Learn basic first aid or CPR

Keep your phone charged and backup power available

Review local emergency alerts and warning systems

Practice a simple emergency scenario at home

Share your plan with a family member or neighbor

“Small steps matter,” Gibson says.“You build readiness the same way you build anything else - consistently.”

From Awareness to Action

Gibson's message is direct: preparation is not optional.

“Success isn't complicated. It's consistent,” he says.

In emergencies, consistency becomes readiness. And readiness can reduce risk, confusion, and loss.

He encourages individuals to take ownership instead of waiting for the right time.

“You prepare and execute,” Gibson says.“That's what makes the difference.”

A Simple Commitment

Gibson is asking individuals to take one step.

Choose one action from the list above. Commit to it for seven days.

Then share this message with someone else.

Preparedness grows when it is shared.

About Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr.

Don Carlos Lee Gibson Jr. is the General Manager of Marietta Motors and Westfall Towing. He has a background in military intelligence, golf operations, and business leadership. He has completed FEMA Emergency Management Institute training, including courses in incident command systems, disaster response, and national emergency frameworks. His work focuses on structured operations, risk management, and community awareness.