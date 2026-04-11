Bryan Zimmerman Shares A Simple Plan To Stay Active

Bryan Zimmerman of Alpharetta, Georgia, offers a practical message for people struggling to stay consistent with movement and daily habits.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Alpharetta, GA, 11th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - In a time when many people feel overwhelmed by busy schedules, screen time, and a lack of routine, Bryan Zimmerman is sharing a clear and practical message: consistency matters more than intensity.







Through his own experience growing up in Alpharetta, Georgia, Zimmerman developed a mindset rooted in repetition, discipline, and movement. Now, he is encouraging everyday people to return to simple habits that support both physical and mental well-being.

“Consistency wins,” Zimmerman says.“Motivation fades. Habits stick.”

A Growing Challenge: Inactivity and Burnout

Across North America, inactivity is becoming more common. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only about 24% of children ages 6–17 meet the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity. Among adults, just 1 in 4 meet basic activity guidelines.

At the same time:



The average adult spends over 6–8 hours per day sitting

Screen time continues to rise across all age groups Physical inactivity is linked to higher risks of anxiety, depression, heart disease, and diabetes

Despite more access to information than ever, many people struggle with the same basic issue: staying consistent.

Zimmerman believes the problem is not lack of knowledge. It is lack of simple, repeatable systems.

“You don't need a perfect plan,” he says.“You just have to keep going.”

A Mindset Built on Repetition

Zimmerman's perspective is shaped by years of sports and structured routines. Growing up, he spent time on basketball courts, soccer fields, and swim lanes.

“Swimming teaches you something fast,” he says.“You can't hide. You either do the laps or you don't.”

That lesson carries into everyday life. The focus is not on intensity. It is on showing up.

“At first, everything feels hard,” he says.“Over time, it becomes natural. But only if you keep showing up.”

This approach removes pressure. It replaces perfection with consistency.

“You don't have to be great right away,” Zimmerman says.“You just have to keep going.”

Why Simple Habits Still Work

Research continues to support what Zimmerman learned early. According to the American Heart Association, regular physical activity can reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 30–40%. The American Psychological Association reports that exercise can significantly reduce stress and improve mood through increased endorphin levels.

Still, many people overcomplicate the solution.

Zimmerman keeps it direct.

“People look for shortcuts,” he says.“But they don't really exist.”

Instead, the focus should be on repeatable action.

“I've always believed in putting in the reps,” he says.“You don't get better by accident.”

What You Can Do This Week

Zimmerman's message is practical. It is not about changing everything at once. It is about starting small and staying consistent.

Here are 10 simple actions individuals can take this week:

Take a 20-minute walk each day

Schedule one hour of physical activity this weekend

Replace 30 minutes of screen time with movement

Play a casual sport like basketball or soccer with friends

Go for a short run or jog twice this week

Try swimming or another low-impact activity

Stretch for 10 minutes each morning

Invite a friend or family member to join you

Set a fixed time each day for movement

Track your activity for 7 days to build awareness

The goal is not perfection. The goal is repetition.

“Put in the reps,” Zimmerman says.“It's not exciting, but it works.”

A Practical Call to Action

Zimmerman's message is simple: choose one action and commit to it.

Start small. Stay consistent. Build from there.

Real progress does not come from doing everything at once. It comes from doing one thing well, repeatedly.

“Show up. Stay consistent. Improve,” he says.

Readers are encouraged to pick one action from the list, commit to it for the next seven days, and share this message with someone who may need it.

Because change does not start with big plans. It starts with one step.

About Bryan Zimmerman

Bryan Zimmerman is a Georgia native who grew up in Alpharetta, where he developed a strong foundation in sports, discipline, and consistency through basketball, soccer, and competitive swimming. A graduate of Clemson University (cum laude) and the Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health, he continues to advocate for simple, repeatable habits that support long-term health, balance, and personal growth.