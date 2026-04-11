Blood-Soaked School Bags On Flight To Pakistan: Iran Delegation Carries Minab Victims' Memory To US Talks

In a powerful and emotionally charged gesture ahead of high-stakes talks with the United States, Iran's delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf carried haunting reminders of war victims on their flight to Pakistan. The aircraft seats were filled not just with officials, but with portraits of children killed in the Minab school strike, alongside their blood-soaked school bags and personal belongings.

The symbolic act turned the diplomatic journey into a moving memorial, underscoring the human cost of the ongoing conflict even as both nations prepare for negotiations that could shape the region's future. The Minab strike, one of the deadliest incidents in the war, killed over 160 people-many of them schoolchildren-after a missile attack destroyed a school in southern Iran.

Sharing the moment on social media, Qalibaf described the victims as“my companions on this flight,” highlighting how their memory would remain central to Iran's stance during the talks.

همراهان من در این پرواز#Minab168 twitter/xvXmDlSDiF

- محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 10, 2026

Images released from the flight showed empty seats occupied by photographs of young victims, each paired with a backpack and flowers. The visual message was stark and deliberate-reminding negotiators and the world of the devastating toll of war on innocent civilians.

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The gesture comes as Iran and the United States prepare to engage in critical discussions in Islamabad, with Pakistan acting as a mediator. The talks are widely seen as a make-or-break moment that could either solidify a fragile ceasefire or push the conflict toward further escalation.

Iran has already indicated that it will not enter negotiations without key preconditions, including a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of frozen Iranian assets. These demands, combined with ongoing regional tensions, add complexity to an already fragile diplomatic environment.

By bringing the memory of Minab's victims into the heart of the diplomatic process, Tehran appears to be signaling that any discussion must account for the human consequences of military actions. The powerful imagery also serves as a reminder of the stakes involved-not just for political leaders, but for civilians caught in the crossfire.

As delegations gather in Pakistan, the images of blood-stained school bags and lost young lives may loom large over the negotiations. Whether they push both sides toward meaningful compromise or deepen existing divides remains to be seen, but the message from Iran is unmistakable: the cost of war cannot be ignored.

Also Read: US-Iran Talks in Pakistan Today Could End War or Escalate It: What's at Stake