Ayush Ministry's CARI Bengaluru Lab Gets Key ISO Quality Accreditation

In a significant milestone for quality-assured healthcare, the Clinical Laboratory at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Bengaluru, has been awarded International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) 15189:2022 accreditation for both Biochemistry and Haematology under the Ministry of Ayush--becoming the first institute under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) to achieve this distinction.

According to the press release by the Ministry of Ayush, this accreditation assures patients that the laboratory delivers accurate, reliable, and safe diagnostic results in line with globally accepted quality standards. The achievement marks the laboratory's transformation from an entry-level National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-certified facility to a fully established, accredited centre of excellence.

Leaders Laud Milestone Achievement

Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, highlighted "Accreditation to international standards such as ISO ensures that patients receive reliable and precise diagnostic services, which are essential for effective treatment and improved health outcomes. This achievement by CARI Bengaluru showcases how the Ministry is steadily transforming Ayush infrastructure into a benchmark of quality and reliability."

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, added, "The recognition of CARI Bengaluru as the first CCRAS institute with ISO 15189:2022 accreditation in both Biochemistry and Haematology is a landmark step in integrating high-quality diagnostics with traditional systems of medicine. It reinforces our focus on evidence-based practice, research, and patient-centric care."

Prof. Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS stated, "The recent NABL accreditation of CARI Bengaluru, building on its earlier National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) and NABL entry-level certifications, along with its role as an Ayurveda Science Incubation Centre under the Ministry of Ayush, significantly elevates quality standards, positioning Ayurveda research and innovation at the highest level of scientific rigor and excellence."

Dr. Sulochana Bhat, Head, CARI, Bengaluru, emphasised, "Achieving ISO accreditation is a proud milestone for our institute. It reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and patient-centred diagnostic services. This accomplishment not only strengthens our clinical capabilities but also reinforces our role as a leading institution under CCRAS. This could be achieved due to the sincere efforts of Dr. Vidyashree Anchan (Research Officer, Pathology) and the CARI team."

Expanding Services and Patient Benefits

During 2025-26, the laboratory conducted over 1.52 lakh investigations, serving more than 9,300 patients--demonstrating its growing capacity and commitment to quality diagnostics.

Equipped with advanced systems and digital reporting tools, patients benefit from faster turnaround times, improved accuracy, and convenient access to reports via SMS, email, and WhatsApp.

A History of Quality Certifications

Notably, CARI Bengaluru had earlier become the first CCRAS institute to secure both NABH and NABL entry-level certifications during 2021-22. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)