Nandigram: High-Stakes 2026 Battle Looms In Historic Constituency

The Nandigram assembly constituency, located in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, is once again set to witness a high-stakes battle in the 2026 elections. Nandigram has a deep historical context in the emergence of Trinamool Congress, right from the bottom to the top of West Bengal politics.

The Historical Significance of Nandigram

The Nandigram movement in 2007, which was led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, proved to be the last nail in the coffin for long-standing Left rule in West Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari, the current BJP MLA from Nandigram and often known to be among the loyalists to Mamata Banerjee, was one of the main architects of the Nandigram movement, which led to TMC's rise to power in West Bengal.

The conflict, which spanned 18 months, began with reports of mandatory land acquisitions under the then Left regime for setting up a chemical hub in Purba Medinipur. The widespread protests, which later involved firing by the police, killed a total of 14 civilians and caused hundreds of injuries. The Nandigram event holds equal strong importance along with the Singur and Lalgarh movements, which later fueled protests in Kolkata, paving the way for Mamata Banerjee's rise to power and ultimately leading to their ouster in the state.

Adhikari Family's Political Stronghold

While Mamata Banerjee has a strong significance in almost the whole of West Bengal, the same dominance is led by Suvendu Adhikari and his family in the Purba Medinipur and Tamluk regions. The Adhikari family's influence in Purba Medinipur is among the important pillars in West Bengal politics, with Sisir Adhikari, the patriarch, representing Kanthi seat from 2009 under TMC's banner until 2021, when the whole family shifted to BJP. Despite changing sides, the Adhikari still holds the same significance in the region, as his children, including Suvendu Adhikari, current MLA from Nandigram, Divyendu Adhikari, a former MP and Soumendu Adhikari, the current MP from Kanthi.

Suvendu Adhikari: From TMC Architect to BJP's Face

Suvendu Adhikari is among the well-known faces in West Bengal political circles, and ended up winning the 2016 elections from Nandigram in 2016 under TMC's banner. While Suvendu remained in the backdrop of TMC until 2021, before he defeated Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram, after switching sides to the BJP. Since then, Adhikari has been the BJP's most vocal face against Mamata Banerjee and her policies within West Bengal.

Candidates and Key Issues in Upcoming Polls

In the current scenario, the BJP has once again placed their bets on Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram; however, this time, he would be facing his own loyalist named Pabitra Kar, from the Trinamool Congress. The Congress, which has been fighting for its existence within West Bengal have fielded Sekh Jariatul Hossain; meanwhile, Shanti Giri will contest from the Communist Party of India. Despite the strong presence of the Adhikari family in Nandigram, actions against the accused involved in post-poll violence, lack of connectivity between Haldia and Nandigram, unemployment, and proper facilities for fish and betel farmers remain the key issues in the upcoming elections.

Measures to Prevent Electoral Violence

Nandigram has also been among the regions which are affected due to electoral violence. Ahead of polling in the upcoming elections, the CEO, along with the Collector and SP, visited the areas and personally interacted with people, noting their grievances and assured the locals that no violence would take place this time and urged them to register their active participation in the festival of democracy. There is also deployment of the Central Action Police Force in the region to ensure the safety of voters.

A Look Back: 2021 and 2016 Election Results

In 2021, Suvendu Adhikari, who took on Mamata Banerjee in a straight head-on contest, ended up being victorious by 1,956 votes, while receiving 1,10,764 against TMC's supremo's 1,08,808. While Suvendu's win margin decreased in 2021 against Mamata Banerjee, he won by a gigantic margin of 81,230 votes against CPI candidate Abdul Kabir Sekh in 2016. Adhikari on one end received 134,623 votes, meanwhile, 53,393 electors voted for Sekh.

The Broader West Bengal Political Scenario

However, 2026 will also witness another Suvendu Adhikari vs Mamata Banerjee showdown, as the West Bengal LoP this time has challenged the TMC supremo in her own bastion, the Bhabanipur seat, which she has held since 2011. In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.

West Bengal is set to undergo polling on April 23 and 29, respectively, followed by counting on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)