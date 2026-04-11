Bihar By-Polls: RJD Fields Sonu Kumar Rai For Bhojpur-Buxar Seat

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday declared Sonu Kumar Rai as the candidate from the party for the upcoming by-elections in the Bhojpur-cum-Buxar constituency of the Bihar Legislative Council.

In a press release dated April 10, the RJD stated, "It is hereby notified that the Election Commission has announced the date for the by-election to the Legislative Council from the Bhojpur-Buxar Local Authorities' Constituency. Accordingly, in light of the decision taken by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Bihar, Sonu Kumar Rai, son of Laldas Rai, former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), residing at Village Banstal, Mirganj, Ara Nagar, Ward No. 06, District Bhojpur, is hereby declared as the authorised candidate of the Rashtriya Janata Dal."

Taking it to X, the party announced, "Sonu Kumar Rai has been declared as the candidate from the party for the by-election in the Bhojpur-cum-Buxar territorial constituency of the Bihar Legislative Council."

By-election Details

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commision of India (ECI) announced that the by-elections in the Bihar Legislative Council from Bhojpur-cum-Buxar Local Authorities constituency will take place on May 12. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 14. The seat was vacated after former MLC Radha Charan Sah won from Sandesh constituency and was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

ECI Announces Election Schedule

According to a press note by ECI, the gazette notification will be issued on April 16 (Thursday). The last date for filing nomination papers was April 6, 2026 (Monday), while scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on April 23, 2026 (Thursday). The last date for withdrawal of nominations was April 9, 2026 (Thursday). Polling in the constituencies will be conducted on April 27, 2026 (Monday). After polling, the counting of votes will take place on May 14, 2026 (Thursday). The entire election process will be completed by May 6, 2026 (Wednesday), the Commission said.

Model Code of Conduct

The Election Commission has instructed all concerned authorities to make necessary arrangements for the by-elections and ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct. (ANI)

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