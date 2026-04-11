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Iran's Internet Blackout Exceeds 1,000 Hours Threshold
(MENAFN) Iran's nationwide internet shutdown has crossed the 1,000-hour threshold, internet monitoring group NetBlocks revealed Saturday, marking one of the most prolonged digital blackouts ever recorded.
NetBlocks disclosed the milestone in a post on US social media platform X, stating "1000 hours," alongside a graph illustrating how national network connectivity in Iran plummeted from near-normal levels to approximately 1% in early March — and has remained there through April 10.
The shutdown, according to prior reporting by NetBlocks and international media, commenced on Feb. 28, coinciding with the launch of US-Israeli strikes on Iran that same day. The offensive has reportedly claimed more than 3,000 Iranian lives, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Now stretching beyond 40 consecutive days, the blackout has left the vast majority of Iranian users confined to heavily restricted domestic networks, cut off from the global internet.
The duration places the disruption among the longest nationwide internet outages on record.
NetBlocks disclosed the milestone in a post on US social media platform X, stating "1000 hours," alongside a graph illustrating how national network connectivity in Iran plummeted from near-normal levels to approximately 1% in early March — and has remained there through April 10.
The shutdown, according to prior reporting by NetBlocks and international media, commenced on Feb. 28, coinciding with the launch of US-Israeli strikes on Iran that same day. The offensive has reportedly claimed more than 3,000 Iranian lives, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Now stretching beyond 40 consecutive days, the blackout has left the vast majority of Iranian users confined to heavily restricted domestic networks, cut off from the global internet.
The duration places the disruption among the longest nationwide internet outages on record.
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