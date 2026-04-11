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US Jobless Claims Edge Higher
(MENAFN) The number of Americans submitting initial claims for unemployment benefits increased by 16,000 last week, reaching a total of 219,000, according to data released on Thursday by the US Labor Department.
This reading came in above economists’ forecasts of 210,000, and followed the prior week’s figure, which was revised upward to 203,000.
The four-week moving average also saw a slight uptick, rising by 1,500 to 209,500, compared with the previous week’s adjusted level of 208,000.
Meanwhile, broader labor market data showed stronger momentum, as the US economy generated 178,000 new jobs in March—well above expectations for a gain of 65,000.
At the same time, the unemployment rate declined to 4.3% in March, down from 4.4% in February, indicating a modest improvement in overall joblessness conditions.
This reading came in above economists’ forecasts of 210,000, and followed the prior week’s figure, which was revised upward to 203,000.
The four-week moving average also saw a slight uptick, rising by 1,500 to 209,500, compared with the previous week’s adjusted level of 208,000.
Meanwhile, broader labor market data showed stronger momentum, as the US economy generated 178,000 new jobs in March—well above expectations for a gain of 65,000.
At the same time, the unemployment rate declined to 4.3% in March, down from 4.4% in February, indicating a modest improvement in overall joblessness conditions.
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