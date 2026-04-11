'Early Diagnosis Matters': Hope, Challenges For Parkinson's Patients In UAE

In the UAE, some residents as young as in their 40s are being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. However, doctors point out that it is not necessarily because more people are falling ill, but instead because awareness has improved and healthcare facilities have expanded. Patients are being identified earlier, and even younger individuals are getting answers faster.

"Diagnoses of Parkinson's disease are rising due to better awareness, access to specialists, availability of advanced healthcare facilities and longer life expectancy," said Dr Jaffar Vali Sayyed, Specialist Neurology at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais.

Globally, about 1-2 per cent of people over 65 are affected. While Parkinson's remains more common after 60, cases in people under 50- known as young-onset Parkinson's- are being identified more often in the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Early detection has improved identification in younger individuals," said Dr Halprashanth DS, Consultant Neurology at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

April 11 is observed as World Parkinson's Day internationally to spread awareness about the neurological disease which affects millions of people across the globe. It is thought to be one of the fastest growing neurological conditions and has no known cure. However, with early detection and therapy, patients can improve the quality of their lives.

According to experts, there are delays in the diagnosis of the disease despite increased awareness. The time from first symptom to confirmed diagnosis can range from six months to three years.“In elderly patients, delays often happen because symptoms are mistaken for ageing, stress, or orthopaedic issues,” said Dr Jaffar.

Dr Halprashanth noted that family members are frequently the first to notice subtle changes. "A 65-year-old man was brought to the clinic after his wife noticed something unusual during their daily walk - his right arm was not swinging as naturally as his left," he recalled.“At the neurology clinic, he was found to have key features of Parkinson's disease, including a resting tremor, slowness, and stiffness affecting the right side of his body. He was diagnosed early and started on appropriate treatment. With therapy, his symptoms improved significantly, and he continues to do well.”

Most people know Parkinson's for its tremors. But doctors say the non-motor symptoms like sleep disturbances, depression, anxiety, and cognitive changes can be equally disabling.

"Parkinson's disease is not just a tremor disorder, it has many motor and non-motor dimensions," said Dr Jaffar. "Early identification and timely treatment can significantly improve quality of life."

Dr Halprashanth agreed: "Early diagnosis matters. Starting treatment early can significantly improve quality of life. The future is promising, with ongoing research offering hope for better treatments, and possibly a cure."

The experts say that the hot weather in UAE is a unique challenge for those with Parkinson's.“Heat can lead to dehydration and fatigue, worsening symptoms like dizziness, low blood pressure, and mobility issues,” said Dr Jaffar.

He said he always advises patients to stay well hydrated, avoid outdoor activity during peak heat hours, maintain structured daily routines, and engage in regular indoor physiotherapy.

Dr Halprashanth added that the UAE offers comprehensive, world-class treatment options,“including standard medications such as levodopa therapy, advanced therapies like injections and infusion pumps, and surgical interventions such as Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), enabling many patients to maintain a good quality of life for years with timely treatment.”

According to Dr Jaffar, there should be an equal if not more emphasis on multidisciplinary approach including neurology specialists, physiotherapist, cognitive psychologist and psychiatrist in case of required for a wholesome treatment as non-motor symptoms or Parkinson's are equally disabling than motor symptoms.

Parkinson's increasingly seen in young UAE patients; how symptoms differ, doctors explain Rehab robots in UAE offer new hope for stroke and spinal injury patients 'It is a warning sign': UAE doctors urge residents not to ignore persistent knee pain