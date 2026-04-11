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China to Remove Import Tariffs for 53 African Nations
(MENAFN) China has announced that it will abolish all customs tariffs on goods imported from 53 African countries, with the exception of Eswatini, starting May 1.
Beijing’s decision is intended to ensure easier and more open access for African exporters to one of the world’s largest consumer markets, with the policy extending across a broad spectrum of products.
Eswatini is the only African nation excluded from this initiative because it is the only country on the continent that formally recognizes Taiwan’s sovereignty under the Republic of China, rather than acknowledging the People’s Republic of China.
Trade between China and African countries has expanded significantly over the last two decades. It increased from $10 billion in 2000 to $114 billion in 2010, then reached $187 billion in 2020. Growth continued sharply in more recent years, climbing to $278 billion in 2023, $295.6 billion in 2024, and $348 billion in 2025, reflecting strengthening economic cooperation between both sides.
During this period, China’s exports to Africa have consistently exceeded its imports from the continent.
According to data from China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC), China exported $179 billion worth of goods to Africa in 2024, while African exports to China ranged between $99 billion and $116 billion.
By 2025, Chinese exports to Africa had risen further to $225 billion, whereas African exports to China reached $123 billion. This resulted in a trade imbalance exceeding $60 billion in 2024 and widening to around $100 billion in 2025.
Beijing’s decision is intended to ensure easier and more open access for African exporters to one of the world’s largest consumer markets, with the policy extending across a broad spectrum of products.
Eswatini is the only African nation excluded from this initiative because it is the only country on the continent that formally recognizes Taiwan’s sovereignty under the Republic of China, rather than acknowledging the People’s Republic of China.
Trade between China and African countries has expanded significantly over the last two decades. It increased from $10 billion in 2000 to $114 billion in 2010, then reached $187 billion in 2020. Growth continued sharply in more recent years, climbing to $278 billion in 2023, $295.6 billion in 2024, and $348 billion in 2025, reflecting strengthening economic cooperation between both sides.
During this period, China’s exports to Africa have consistently exceeded its imports from the continent.
According to data from China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC), China exported $179 billion worth of goods to Africa in 2024, while African exports to China ranged between $99 billion and $116 billion.
By 2025, Chinese exports to Africa had risen further to $225 billion, whereas African exports to China reached $123 billion. This resulted in a trade imbalance exceeding $60 billion in 2024 and widening to around $100 billion in 2025.
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