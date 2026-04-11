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Israel Orders Clearing of Land, Removal of Trees in West Bank Village
(MENAFN) Israel authorities have issued an order to confiscate and clear land in a village near southern Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian reports on Friday.
The directive reportedly covers around 33 dunams (about 8.1 acres) of land in the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, and includes the removal of agricultural trees from the area.
Local sources said the order involves the uprooting of hundreds of fruit-bearing trees, especially olive and almond groves, located along the main Ramallah–Nablus road and near residential areas, including close to a girls’ secondary school.
Residents were reportedly informed that the measure was being carried out under the justification of security needs related to nearby settlements. The decision is expected to impact more than 2 kilometers of agricultural land in the surrounding plain.
The move comes amid ongoing tensions in the West Bank, where Israeli military operations and raids have continued across towns, refugee camps, and urban centers, alongside large-scale arrest campaigns.
According to Palestinian figures, since Oct. 2023, thousands have been killed, tens of thousands injured, and many more detained amid the continuing escalation in the territory.
The directive reportedly covers around 33 dunams (about 8.1 acres) of land in the village of al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, and includes the removal of agricultural trees from the area.
Local sources said the order involves the uprooting of hundreds of fruit-bearing trees, especially olive and almond groves, located along the main Ramallah–Nablus road and near residential areas, including close to a girls’ secondary school.
Residents were reportedly informed that the measure was being carried out under the justification of security needs related to nearby settlements. The decision is expected to impact more than 2 kilometers of agricultural land in the surrounding plain.
The move comes amid ongoing tensions in the West Bank, where Israeli military operations and raids have continued across towns, refugee camps, and urban centers, alongside large-scale arrest campaigns.
According to Palestinian figures, since Oct. 2023, thousands have been killed, tens of thousands injured, and many more detained amid the continuing escalation in the territory.
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