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Kamala Harris Says She Might Run For President In 2028


2026-04-11 04:01:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former US Vice President and Democratic Party nominee for the 2020 presidential election, Kamala Harris said on ​Friday that she was considering running for president ‌again in 2028 remarks, Harris revealed that she was considering a run in the next election, but many observers and analysts have downplayed her chances of winning the Democratic primaries and securing the party's nomination previously served as a US Senator and Attorney General of California, among other positions, and ran against current US President Donald Trump in the presidential race.

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Gulf Times

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