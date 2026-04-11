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Kamala Harris Says She Might Run For President In 2028
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former US Vice President and Democratic Party nominee for the 2020 presidential election, Kamala Harris said on Friday that she was considering running for president again in 2028 remarks, Harris revealed that she was considering a run in the next election, but many observers and analysts have downplayed her chances of winning the Democratic primaries and securing the party's nomination previously served as a US Senator and Attorney General of California, among other positions, and ran against current US President Donald Trump in the presidential race.
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