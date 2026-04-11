403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Energy Markets Slide Sharply
(MENAFN) Energy costs experienced a significant downturn this week as tensions in the Middle East began to subside, especially following developments tied to ceasefire negotiations.
Pakistan, alongside Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, successfully brokered a two-week truce between Washington and Tehran on Wednesday. This agreement came 40 days after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.
Under the terms of the ceasefire arrangement, both parties also consented to hold discussions in Islamabad in order to work toward a more durable peace settlement.
After experiencing notable volatility throughout the week, energy markets ultimately ended with steep double-digit losses across major commodities.
Brent crude futures fell by 14.06% on Friday compared with the previous week’s close, reaching $94.3, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped by 15% to $95.6.
In Europe, natural gas prices also moved downward, with the Dutch TTF benchmark index declining by 12.44% to €43.8 (approximately $51.3) per megawatt-hour.
Heating oil prices decreased by 13.6% to $3.7 per gallon, and natural gas prices in the United Kingdom likewise saw a 15% reduction.
Pakistan, alongside Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, successfully brokered a two-week truce between Washington and Tehran on Wednesday. This agreement came 40 days after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.
Under the terms of the ceasefire arrangement, both parties also consented to hold discussions in Islamabad in order to work toward a more durable peace settlement.
After experiencing notable volatility throughout the week, energy markets ultimately ended with steep double-digit losses across major commodities.
Brent crude futures fell by 14.06% on Friday compared with the previous week’s close, reaching $94.3, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped by 15% to $95.6.
In Europe, natural gas prices also moved downward, with the Dutch TTF benchmark index declining by 12.44% to €43.8 (approximately $51.3) per megawatt-hour.
Heating oil prices decreased by 13.6% to $3.7 per gallon, and natural gas prices in the United Kingdom likewise saw a 15% reduction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment