Iran-US Talks Set To Begin In Islamabad Amid Efforts To Ease Tensions

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A high-level Iranian delegation led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, arrived in Islamabad on Saturday for talks with the United States. Meanwhile, a US delegation headed by Vice President JD Vance is also en route to the Pakistani capital.

Pakistan's Geo News reported that the Iranian delegation, led by Ghalibaf, arrived earlier in the day to take part in negotiations with the United States. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also included in the delegation.

Reuters reported that the US delegation, led by Vice President Vance, includes President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner. The delegation is traveling to Islamabad after a brief refuelling stop in Paris.

The talks follow a two-week ceasefire that came after nearly six weeks of conflict involving Iran and the United States–Israel. Despite the truce, major disagreements between the parties persist.

Iran has stressed that the United States must honor its commitments, including the release of frozen assets and the implementation of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

US officials, while expressing optimism about the outcome of the talks, have cautioned that“any form of deception” will not be tolerated.

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