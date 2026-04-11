Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rockets Fired From Lebanon Injure Several in Northern Israel

Rockets Fired From Lebanon Injure Several in Northern Israel


2026-04-11 04:00:32
(MENAFN) Around 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Friday, leaving four people injured, according to Israeli media reports.

Reports indicate that multiple waves of rocket fire struck different locations across northern Israel throughout the day. In one of the barrages, four individuals were wounded, while other impacts caused fires and property damage in several areas, including residential and border communities.

One report said fires broke out in the Metula area, a building was damaged in Misgav Am, and additional blazes and structural damage were recorded in Nahariya following the strikes.

Hezbollah said it carried out dozens of attacks throughout the day targeting Israeli settlements, military positions, vehicles, and forces. It stated that the operations were conducted in what it described as defense of Lebanon and its population, and as a response to ongoing Israeli violations of ceasefire conditions, warning that such actions would continue if hostilities persist.

Air-raid sirens were activated repeatedly across dozens of locations in Israel, including major cities, as the rockets were detected, according to reports based on Israeli media tallies.

Meanwhile, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have continued to intensify in recent days, with Lebanese civil defense sources reporting hundreds of deaths and widespread injuries amid the ongoing escalation.

MENAFN11042026000045017640ID1110969400



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search