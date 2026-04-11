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Rockets Fired From Lebanon Injure Several in Northern Israel
(MENAFN) Around 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel on Friday, leaving four people injured, according to Israeli media reports.
Reports indicate that multiple waves of rocket fire struck different locations across northern Israel throughout the day. In one of the barrages, four individuals were wounded, while other impacts caused fires and property damage in several areas, including residential and border communities.
One report said fires broke out in the Metula area, a building was damaged in Misgav Am, and additional blazes and structural damage were recorded in Nahariya following the strikes.
Hezbollah said it carried out dozens of attacks throughout the day targeting Israeli settlements, military positions, vehicles, and forces. It stated that the operations were conducted in what it described as defense of Lebanon and its population, and as a response to ongoing Israeli violations of ceasefire conditions, warning that such actions would continue if hostilities persist.
Air-raid sirens were activated repeatedly across dozens of locations in Israel, including major cities, as the rockets were detected, according to reports based on Israeli media tallies.
Meanwhile, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have continued to intensify in recent days, with Lebanese civil defense sources reporting hundreds of deaths and widespread injuries amid the ongoing escalation.
Reports indicate that multiple waves of rocket fire struck different locations across northern Israel throughout the day. In one of the barrages, four individuals were wounded, while other impacts caused fires and property damage in several areas, including residential and border communities.
One report said fires broke out in the Metula area, a building was damaged in Misgav Am, and additional blazes and structural damage were recorded in Nahariya following the strikes.
Hezbollah said it carried out dozens of attacks throughout the day targeting Israeli settlements, military positions, vehicles, and forces. It stated that the operations were conducted in what it described as defense of Lebanon and its population, and as a response to ongoing Israeli violations of ceasefire conditions, warning that such actions would continue if hostilities persist.
Air-raid sirens were activated repeatedly across dozens of locations in Israel, including major cities, as the rockets were detected, according to reports based on Israeli media tallies.
Meanwhile, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have continued to intensify in recent days, with Lebanese civil defense sources reporting hundreds of deaths and widespread injuries amid the ongoing escalation.
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