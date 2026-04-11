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Mixed Close on Wall Street as Inflation Data Weigh on Markets
(MENAFN) The New York Stock Exchange wrapped up the week with uneven performance after the release of stronger inflation figures on Friday. The latest data added pressure to investor sentiment, contributing to a cautious tone across major indices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.56%, shedding 269.23 points to finish at 47,916.57. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 0.35%, gaining 80.48 points to settle at 22,902.89. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 edged lower by 0.11%, slipping 7.77 points to close at 6,816.89.
Market volatility also eased slightly, with the Volatility Index (VIX), commonly referred to as the market’s “fear index,” dropping 1.08% to reach 19.28 as of 2015GMT. Despite this moderation, investors remained alert to ongoing geopolitical and economic developments influencing trading behavior.
Beyond economic data, attention stayed focused on global tensions, particularly the evolving temporary ceasefire situation in the Middle East. Continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Iranian remarks concerning alleged ceasefire breaches kept geopolitical risks elevated, while investors also turned their focus toward upcoming diplomatic discussions set for Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital.
US President Donald Trump also contributed to market sentiment with remarks regarding the negotiations, stating that if the discussions collapse, the US has loaded their ships "with the best munitions, the best weapons ever made," adding, "If we cannot reach an agreement, we will use them, and we will use them very effectively.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.56%, shedding 269.23 points to finish at 47,916.57. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 0.35%, gaining 80.48 points to settle at 22,902.89. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 edged lower by 0.11%, slipping 7.77 points to close at 6,816.89.
Market volatility also eased slightly, with the Volatility Index (VIX), commonly referred to as the market’s “fear index,” dropping 1.08% to reach 19.28 as of 2015GMT. Despite this moderation, investors remained alert to ongoing geopolitical and economic developments influencing trading behavior.
Beyond economic data, attention stayed focused on global tensions, particularly the evolving temporary ceasefire situation in the Middle East. Continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon and Iranian remarks concerning alleged ceasefire breaches kept geopolitical risks elevated, while investors also turned their focus toward upcoming diplomatic discussions set for Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital.
US President Donald Trump also contributed to market sentiment with remarks regarding the negotiations, stating that if the discussions collapse, the US has loaded their ships "with the best munitions, the best weapons ever made," adding, "If we cannot reach an agreement, we will use them, and we will use them very effectively.
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