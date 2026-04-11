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Shooting Kills One, Injures Two in Canada College
(MENAFN) One person is dead and two others wounded after a gunman opened fire inside a college campus bar in Ontario, Canada, early Friday, local media reported.
Officers were dispatched to the bar on Lambton College's campus shortly before 1:00 a.m. local time, following reports of shots fired during a student-run event, media reported.
A 20-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening wounds but could not be saved, succumbing to his injuries after arrival. Two additional victims sustained injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the report.
The college moved swiftly in the aftermath, shuttering its main campus along with several affiliated training centers for the day. In an official statement, the institution conveyed profound grief over what it called a "senseless act of violence."
Lambton College is situated in the city of Sarnia, approximately 290 kilometers west of Toronto.
As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made. Authorities have formally classified the case as a homicide investigation, though police indicated that the college itself does not appear to have been deliberately targeted, media reported.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Officers were dispatched to the bar on Lambton College's campus shortly before 1:00 a.m. local time, following reports of shots fired during a student-run event, media reported.
A 20-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening wounds but could not be saved, succumbing to his injuries after arrival. Two additional victims sustained injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the report.
The college moved swiftly in the aftermath, shuttering its main campus along with several affiliated training centers for the day. In an official statement, the institution conveyed profound grief over what it called a "senseless act of violence."
Lambton College is situated in the city of Sarnia, approximately 290 kilometers west of Toronto.
As of Friday afternoon, no arrests had been made. Authorities have formally classified the case as a homicide investigation, though police indicated that the college itself does not appear to have been deliberately targeted, media reported.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
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