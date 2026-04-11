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Estonia Opens First of 5 New Embassies in Armenia’s Yerevan

Estonia Opens First of 5 New Embassies in Armenia’s Yerevan


2026-04-11 03:56:26
(MENAFN) As several European nations quietly shutter overseas missions, Estonia is moving in the opposite direction — inaugurating a resident embassy in Yerevan on Thursday, making Armenia the first stop in an ambitious five-embassy expansion, local media reported Friday.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna attended the opening ceremony in the Armenian capital, calling the occasion historic. In remarks that drew a pointed contrast with broader European diplomatic retrenchment, he said: "Estonia, as a small country, is watching as a number of countries, especially in Europe, close their embassies, and we are opening five new embassies. And the first in this series is the Estonian embassy in the Republic of Armenia. This is our priority, because I see that you are leading Armenia towards peace, European values, and prosperity, and we want to be your friends."

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan welcomed the development, stating that the new mission reflects Tallinn's genuine commitment to Armenia's democratic trajectory and its pursuit of sovereignty and territorial integrity — both on a bilateral basis and within the evolving EU-Armenia partnership framework.

The opening positions Estonia as one of the few smaller European nations actively expanding its diplomatic footprint at a time when budget pressures and shifting priorities are prompting others to scale back their global presence.

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